Capri Holdings Limited Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capri in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $2,175,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $1,664,000. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $1,701,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

