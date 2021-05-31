Capri Holdings Limited to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Capri in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. Capri has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Capri by 12.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after buying an additional 738,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

