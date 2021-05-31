Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.37

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 424020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.92 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

