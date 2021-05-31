Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.23 Million

Analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report $63.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $64.89 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $28.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $280.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $284.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $381.18 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $388.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.17.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $258,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cardlytics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $106.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.68. Cardlytics has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 2.58.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

