CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Short Interest Up 44.2% in May

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the April 29th total of 5,910,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $4.38 on Monday. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $497.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarLotz will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOTZ shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

