Carry (CRE) Market Capitalization Reaches $77.92 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Carry has a total market capitalization of $77.92 million and approximately $863,540.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00040287 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00041373 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,670,361,980 coins and its circulating supply is 8,326,811,258 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

