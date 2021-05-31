Cartesi (CTSI) Market Cap Reaches $256.87 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Cartesi has a total market cap of $256.87 million and approximately $32.08 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001925 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.00306197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00194664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.83 or 0.00972059 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00033352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,586,569 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

