Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.60. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.84. The company had a trading volume of 219,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,088. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

