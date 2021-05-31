Caspian (CSP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,603.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. Caspian has a total market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $13,603.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded 96.9% higher against the dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

