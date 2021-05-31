Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.78% of Cavco Industries worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. THB Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 5,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 191,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,682,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $221.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.88 and a 12 month high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.