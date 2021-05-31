CCUniverse (UVU) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $14,365.73 and $283.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009309 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000186 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 184.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001572 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

