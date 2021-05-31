Celeum (CLX) Price Tops $0.0024

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 74.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Celeum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Celeum has traded down 77.4% against the U.S. dollar. Celeum has a market capitalization of $12,439.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00062295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00306967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00193606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00983647 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00034046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celeum Coin Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk . Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celeum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

