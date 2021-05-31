Celo (CELO) Hits Market Cap of $791.95 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Celo has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00009312 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $791.95 million and $16.86 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00061580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00306664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00192189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.22 or 0.00986855 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033741 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars.

