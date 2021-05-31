Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 461,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 23,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 372,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,978. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.