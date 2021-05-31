Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 1,380 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $818,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.95. The company had a trading volume of 137,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,616. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

