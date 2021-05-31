Certified Advisory Corp Invests $2.67 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $164.24 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.00. The firm has a market cap of $497.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

