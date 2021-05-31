ChainX Hits Market Cap of $59.30 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $7.68 or 0.00020862 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $59.30 million and $1.19 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00307226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00193777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.39 or 0.00971024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00033116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

