Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 243,700 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the April 29th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of CHRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.36. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. Equities analysts predict that Charah Solutions will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charah Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charah Solutions by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

