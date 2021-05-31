CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $79,077.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001855 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.00306197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00194664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.83 or 0.00972059 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00033352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

