Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Up 38.8% in May

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the April 29th total of 70,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of CHMG opened at $46.60 on Monday. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,254 shares of company stock worth $53,811. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

