Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,667.97.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $99,888,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG stock opened at $1,371.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,439.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,413.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $964.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.