Chromia One Day Volume Hits $46.88 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $88.69 million and approximately $46.88 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00083023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.78 or 0.01015912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.14 or 0.09496682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00091245 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

