Chronologic (DAY) One Day Volume Tops $28.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $228,758.98 and approximately $28.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chronologic has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,394,861 coins and its circulating supply is 1,186,981 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

