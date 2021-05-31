CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$41.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.54.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

TSE:CWB traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 130,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,432. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.37. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$22.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. Research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.