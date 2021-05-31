Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $15.57 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.