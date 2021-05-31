Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Up 39.0% in May

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the April 29th total of 942,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $78.07 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.06.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $7,017,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $65,413,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

