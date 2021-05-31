Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Increased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 23,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 57,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.90. 14,864,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,528,250. The stock has a market cap of $222.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

