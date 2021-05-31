CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Trading Up 2.5%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

