CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Trading Up 2.5%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

