Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339,819 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 545.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,394,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,569,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

