Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF)

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webjet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Webjet in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WEBJF remained flat at $$3.65 during trading on Monday. Webjet has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

