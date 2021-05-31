Civitas (CIV) Trading Up 25.2% Over Last 7 Days

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civitas has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $180,173.86 and approximately $11.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025701 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003161 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,096,906 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

