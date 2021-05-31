Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

CLF stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -167.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

