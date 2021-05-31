CloakCoin Market Cap Reaches $4.73 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $7,009.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000798 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00057812 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048527 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,648,757 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

