Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.58 million.
NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $7.64 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $17.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.
Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.