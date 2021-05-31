Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.58 million.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $7.64 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $17.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

