Coastline Trust Co Acquires 2,065 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 136,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $91,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Tesla by 72.0% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 38,529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,653 shares of company stock worth $77,798,067. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $625.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $665.87 and a 200-day moving average of $683.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.22, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.84 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

