Coastline Trust Co Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

DHR stock opened at $256.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.34. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $163.14 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

