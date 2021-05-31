Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Colfax worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $50.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. Analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $556,065.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,780 shares of company stock worth $11,119,322. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

