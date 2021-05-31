Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 1.3%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$131.84 and last traded at C$132.50. 40,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 55,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$134.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Colliers International Group to C$164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$132.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$124.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

