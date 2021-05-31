Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 20,652 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2,749.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $333.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $228.76 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

