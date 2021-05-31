Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 753.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,734 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,693,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,381,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $52.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

