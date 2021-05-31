Column Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,551 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $52.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73.

