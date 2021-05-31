Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $421.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.26 and a 200 day moving average of $389.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

