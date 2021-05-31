Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,639 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 10.3% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $46,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $236.86 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.99 and a 1 year high of $238.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.61 and its 200-day moving average is $219.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

