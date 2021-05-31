Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 85,583 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,583 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.88 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

