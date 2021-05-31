Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.51% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $11.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.75 million, a PE ratio of -82.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.