Commerzbank Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for INDUS (ETR:INH)

INDUS (ETR:INH) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by stock analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s previous close.

INH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

ETR:INH traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €34.15 ($40.18). The stock had a trading volume of 9,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,718. INDUS has a 1-year low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a 1-year high of €37.70 ($44.35). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.48 million and a P/E ratio of -35.87.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

