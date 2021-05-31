Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,731 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.43% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Harlan Brown bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,373.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

