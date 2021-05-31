Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71.
Several analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.
Sanmina Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
