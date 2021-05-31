Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.