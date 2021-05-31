Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the April 29th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 3,517,018 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $18,612,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 113,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $7,308,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 451,779 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SID stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 199,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,777. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

