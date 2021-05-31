Comparing Enova International (ENVA) & Its Peers

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is one of 16 public companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Enova International to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Enova International has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova International’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enova International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International $1.08 billion $377.84 million 5.55 Enova International Competitors $2.41 billion $325.50 million 16.86

Enova International’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enova International. Enova International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enova International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International 45.70% 39.35% 15.70% Enova International Competitors 15.91% 26.68% 2.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enova International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enova International Competitors 191 840 1060 62 2.46

Enova International presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.47%. As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 21.76%. Given Enova International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enova International is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Enova International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Enova International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enova International beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan. It also provides Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service designed to automate or augment customer decisions, which include credit risk, fraud risk, identity verification, customer profitability, payments, and collection. The company markets its financing products under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic names. Enova International, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

